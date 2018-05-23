Fox killed after attacking 2 people in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fox was shot and killed by officers Tuesday after police say the animal attacked two people in Chelmsford.

The fox first bit a nurse leaving a doctor’s office on Meeting House Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The animal took off before officers arrived.

A few hours later, police said the fox attacked a deliveryman at 4 p.m. on Crosby Lane. Officers found the fox and, determining that it presented an immediate threat to public safety, shot and killed the animal, police said.

The fox will be taken to a state lab to get tested for rabies. Both bite victims sought medical treatment for leg wounds.

