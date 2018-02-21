Fox News personality admits to driving 95 mph in 65 mph zone

NICHOLS, N.Y. (AP) — Fox News personality and former New York prosecutor Jeanine Pirro has pleaded guilty to driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Authorities previously said that a state trooper clocked Pirro’s Cadillac going 119 mph on Route 17 in Nichols, New York, on Nov. 19.

The Journal News says Pirro — who negotiated a plea deal with the Tioga County district attorney’s office — has been fined $300 plus fees and has to take a defensive driving course.

Pirro said in November that she’d been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn’t realize how fast she was going.

Pirro was a Westchester County judge before serving as district attorney from 1994 to 2005.

