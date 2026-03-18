FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxboro town leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the entertainment license needed for the FIFA World Cup games to move forward as planned at Gillette Stadium in June.

The Foxboro Select Board and World Cup organizers had been at odds for weeks over where the $7.8 million for adequate security measures would come from, as the Foxboro Select Board maintained taxpayers would not be responsible for funding the international event. They also threatened to withhold the license if they could not get a full financial commitment by a March 17 deadline.

Now, Boston Soccer 2026 is stepping in to provide the advance funding. The town will then bill the committee, and get paid within one business day so Foxboro has the money it needs for payroll and other expenses as they may come up.

“We really appreciate the efforts of the town of Foxboro, the Select Board, the chiefs, Kraft Sports + Entertainment,” said Mike Loynd, President of Boston Soccer 2026. “This is a very important milestone for us.”

Kraft Sports + Entertainment has entered into its own agreement with Boston Soccer 2026 to advance them the money they need to pay the town.

“We’re not cutting any corners here,” said Gary Roman, an attorney for Boston Soccer 2026. “We’ve agreed to pay for and fund every single part of the obligations both equipment and staffing that the chiefs want for their security plan.”

“When we talk about what’s been happening with the municipal finance work-throughs, the security planning that’s been going for this event has never stopped,” said Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace.

Boston Soccer 2026 has also already paid about $1.5 million into an account for the town of Foxboro to cover any security costs it already has.

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