FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A barber in Foxboro, gave some extra support to a client battling cancer.

Sandra Smith was there to have her head shaved and said she was shocked when the barber, Georges Atieh turned the shears on himself.

Smith said she knew the shave would be an emotional experience but, had no idea how far her barber would go to make her feel supported.

“Told myself I wasn’t gonna cry while I was shaving my hair off,” she said. “I was just trying to keep calm and, as soon as he did that, it was just such a shock, but so touching.”

“I saw her become emotional. So I decide to support her,” Atieh explained.

That barber said he is glad he could show his customer the extra support and said he is proud of her bravery.



