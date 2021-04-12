‘Foxboro forever’: Patriots star Julian Edelman announces retirement from NFL

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman on Monday announced his retirement from the National Football League.

In a pre-recorded video that was shared on social media, Edelman said, “I have always said that I am going to go until the wheels come off…They have finally fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I will be making my official announcement of my retirement from football.”

The video, which was filmed inside Gillette Stadium at night, was shared after the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Patriots had terminated his contract following a failed physical.

The 34-year-old veteran underwent knee surgery in October and never returned to play last season.

“It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family, Edelman explained. “I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot.”

Edelman helped the Patriots capture three Super Bowl titles during his 11 seasons in Foxboro.

In 137 career games, Edelman caught 620 passes for nearly 7,000 yards. He also scored 36 touchdowns.

Edelman also thanked team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick for giving him an opportunity to play, saying that he will “always love” them.

“It was a hell of a run. I can’t forget you, Patriots Nation. You welcomed me and my family to a region that we didn’t know but now I am one of you,” Edelman said. “Foxboro forever.”

Belichick responded to Edelman’s announcement, saying it was a privilege to coach “the ultimate competitor.”

“Few players can math Julian’s achievements, period,” Belichick said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)