Foxboro High School quarterback on Tom Brady: ‘He’ll definitely play’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - With all eyes on New England ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship, fans are worried about one thing: will Tom Brady play on Sunday?

“He’ll definitely play,” Foxboro High School quarterback Liam Foley told 7News. “They’ll find some sort of work around. Be it a splint or what not.”

Brady, sporting red gloves in practice and at his press conference on Friday, is listed as questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a right hand injury. Brady hurt himself on Wednesday when he jammed his throwing hand after being accidentally run into by a teammate, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Foley, who broke his thumb on a teammates helmet in practice this past year, demonstrated what it was like to throw a football with a splint on.

Foley tossed the ball back-and-forth with Jonathan Hall will relative ease.

“It just feels like your thumb is bigger and you can’t really grip it as well so it slides a little,” Foley said.

Foley says Brady will likely feel some pain and his accuracy might be impacted just a bit, but that the 40-year-old veteran should be able to hang in tough.

