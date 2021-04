FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers in Foxboro came to the rescue of two baby foxes.

The little kits were found stuck in a storm drain and officers were able to scoop them out and clean them up.

They will be transported to a rehabilitation center to be cared for until they are old enough to be on their own.

