FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Foxboro man died Saturday morning after being hit by car in the city, officials said.

According to police, the man was walking when he was hit by a car near Cocasset and Oak Streets Saturday morning. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 35-year-old driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, investigators said, and is cooperating with police.

