Foxboro police looking for bank robber

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed a bank on Friday night in Foxboro.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at TD Bank on Central Street around 6:20 p.m. were told that the suspect took off with cash, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

