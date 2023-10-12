FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Foxboro Police Department says it will seek assault and disorderly conduct charges against several people in connection with the death of a New England Patriots fan at Gillette Stadium.

Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace told 7NEWS on Thursday that his department was in the process of seeking charges in Wrentham District Court against three men from Rhode Island, as officials continue investigating the death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney.

State and local police had been investigating Mooney’s death ever since Sunday, Sept. 17, when the Newmarket, NH native suffered “an apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Dolphins game.

At the time, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said detectives were “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident.”

Witnesses who spoke with 7NEWS described seeing a fight break out in the stadium’s 308/309 section, with paramedics arriving soon afterwards to treat Mooney, who appeared to go unconscious after he suffered two punches to the head.

“The Foxborough Police Department has applied for criminal complaints alleging assault and battery and disorderly conduct against three Rhode Island men stemming from the September 17, 2023 altercation between fans at Gillette Stadium that ended with a New Hampshire man collapsing and later being pronounced dead at a local hospital,” a news release from Foxborough PD stated.

Days after his death, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Mooney’s autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue.

“The final cause and manner of the death of Dale Mooney, 53, of New Hampshire, remain undetermined pending further testing by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the death remains under investigation by Foxborough and State Police assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office,” Foxboro PD stated.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

