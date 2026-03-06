FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Group has agreed to help cover security costs for the World Cup games set to be played at Gillette Stadium this summer after the town of Foxboro and the Boston 2026 World Cup Host Committee had been at odds over where the $7.8 million in funding would come from.

The Foxboro Select Board met with attorneys from the committee Tuesday night, and told attorneys if they could not come up with a firm payment committment and confirmation that safety equipment would be delivered, the board would not approve the necessary event license.

In a letter to the town of Foxboro Thursday, Gillette Stadium and The Kraft Group said they are, “…committed to financially ensuring the Town’s needs are met for security related costs for the World Cup.”

The host committee said it expects to receive millions of dollars in state and federal grants earmarked for the World Cup, but should there be a delay in receiving those funds, The Kraft Group says it will front up to $1.5 million of the security bill to ensure the town of Foxboro is not forced to cover the difference.

Despite this committment, the Foxboro Select Board said they still have not reached a concrete agreement.

In a statement, Select Board Chair Bill Yukna wrote, “We appreciate that the Kraft Group and BS26 are moving toward addressing the concerns of the Town but, to be clear, we have not reached an agreement with respect to their proposed funding arrangement. What they have presented is essentially an agreement with themselves but such terms are not responsive to the town’s requirements and will not suffice to address the Town’s needs for providing security services for these events. We look forward to continue working with all stakeholders on this matter but any suggestion that BS26 or the Kraft Group have adequately addressed the Town’s concerns is false.”

The Foxboro Select Board previously gave the host committee a March 17 deadline to come up with a plan that addressed its financial concerns.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)