FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Kraft Sports + Entertainment, Boston Soccer 2026 and the Town of Foxborough have reached an “understanding” that will allow organizers to finalize the details needed to approve the event license for the World Cup games set to be played at Gillette Stadium in June, they announced in a joint statement Wednesday.

Foxborough Select Board Chair Bill Yukna said this understanding clears the way for the event license to be approved, and he expects any open issues to be resolved during a public hearing on March 17.

As part of the arrangement, they say the town of Foxborough, “will not incur any cost or financial burden related to the FIFA World Cup, with Boston Soccer 2026 providing advance funding for security-related capital expenditures and the full extent of deployment that public safety officials have determined is needed to execute the event with Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s backing.”

The statement goes on to say, “We look forward to moving forward together positively in our shared goals of providing the highest level of public safety for this historic event and delivering a global experience for our region, which will infuse the Commonwealth and Foxborough with an influx of new visitors and associated economic impact.”

The town and World Cup organizers had been at odds for weeks over where the $7.8 million for adequate security measures would come from, as the Foxboro Select Board maintained taxpayers would not be responsible for funding the international event.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)