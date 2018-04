FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Foxborough firefighters battled a car fire in the southbound lanes of Route 140 on Saturday.

Flames and thick smoke came from the charred frame of the car.

Firefighters sprayed the flames under the overpass.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

