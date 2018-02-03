FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Foxborough held a Patriots Super Bowl pride rally in the town Common on Saturday morning.

The event began at 10 a.m. at the Booth Playground with poster-making. The group then marched together at 11 a.m. to the Common, where the rally was held until noon.

Foxborough held the same event last year and town officials said they are hoping for the same end result this year.

Feels like 8 right now, but that’s not deterring these @Patriots fans from making signs for a #Foxboro rally! @7News pic.twitter.com/f3IPmlNJte — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 3, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)