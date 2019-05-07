Foxborough man wins $1M prize on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Foxborough man recently became the fiftieth person to win a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “200X” scratch ticket game.

Paul Scanlon chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000, less taxes.

He bought his winning ticket at Landy’s Market on Broadway in Raynham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Two $15 million prizes and 28 additional $1 million prizes are still available in the “200X” $30 instant game.

