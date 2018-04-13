Foxborough police escort 3 boys home from elementary school

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Foxborough Police escorted three boys home from their elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Jonny, Cam and Travis were picked up from Vincent M. Igo Elementary and made a pit stop at the ice cream store before heading back home.

Foxborough Police posted to Facebook about the boys’ experience and wrote in part, “Mom won the experience at the Foxboro B.I.T. Auction, and was kind enough to share with us the video she captured!”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)