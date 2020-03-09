Foxborough police issue warning to residents hoping to burn

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders teamed up to fight a fire that got out of control in Foxborough on Monday.

The police department posted a photo of one of their officers assisting firefighters working to extinguish the flames on Oak Street.

They issued a warning to residents to check with the fire department before burning debris.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)