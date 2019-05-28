Foxborough police looking for credit card fraud suspect

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxborough police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman accused of conducting fraudulent credit card transactions.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the individual they say is connected to the crime.

The suspect appears to be wearing a pink walking cast on her foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patrick Morrison at 508-543-1212.

