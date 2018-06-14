FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxborough police are looking for a suspect who stole a football autographed by the New England Patriots last month.

The football was taken from a community event at Boyden Library on March 27, police said.

It is autographed by the entire 2012-2013 Patriots team, including the practice squad.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call detective Mark Bohnenberger at 508-543-1212.

