Foxborough police searching for suspects in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxborough police are looking to identify two people in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash earlier this month.

Police released surveillance images Thursday of two people wanted for questioning in connection with the Dec. 1 crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Foxborough police Det. Patrick Hoffman at 508-543-1212.

