FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Foxborough Regional Charter School executive director was placed on leave last week amid an investigation.

Kathleen Crawford, board chair of the charter school, announced in a statement that Dr. Luis Soria was placed on leave after the school became aware of concerns regarding his social media posts.

“We are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” Crawford said. “As this is a confidential personnel matter and an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further at this time. We are grateful to our tremendous school leaders, faculty, and staff, who are ensuring that all FRCS students continue to receive an excellent education in a supportive environment each day.“

No additional information was immediately available.

