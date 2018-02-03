Foxborough to hold Patriots Super Bowl rally in Common

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Foxborough will be holding a Patriots Super Bowl pride rally in the town Common today.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Booth Playground with poster-making. The group will then march together at 11 a.m. to the Common, where the rally will be held until noon.

Foxborough held the same event last year and town officials said they are hoping for the same end result this year.

Feels like 8 right now, but that’s not deterring these @Patriots fans from making signs for a #Foxboro rally! @7News pic.twitter.com/f3IPmlNJte — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 3, 2018

