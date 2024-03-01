FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxborough Police and Fire responded to a crash last week between an SUV and an ambulance.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Main Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 found the crumpled vehicles in the roadway, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The injured included two emergency medical technicians, both in their mid-20s, a patient in his 70s who was being transported to the hospital, and a 40-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were in the other vehicle, according to the DA.

All were transported to nearby hospitals, the child was taken by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

Jenna Wilson, 40, of Foxborough, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of OUI-Liquor, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and reckless endangerment to a child.

She was arraigned Friday in Wrentham District Court.

