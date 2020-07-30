MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WHDH) — A Foxwoods Resort Casino employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

The infected individual has minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group, according to Jason Guyot, SVP of Resort Operations and Interim CEO at Foxwoods.

The casino’s Safety Prevention and Response Team was notified and they have begun contact tracing.

Those who had prolonged contact with the employee have been notified. Guyot says they will be tested and remain quarantined for 14 days even if they test negatively.

“To our knowledge, this is the first positive team member case at Foxwoods, and we have seen thousands of guests visit us since reopening on June 1,” Guyot said in a statement. “We’re confident in our resort safety protocols and the processes in place to help safeguard our teams and guests.”

Foxwoods has made mask usage and temperature checks mandatory for everyone and are conducting wellness screenings for team members before each shift.

Those who are feeling unwell are asked to stay home.

