Foxwoods reports 10 percent dip in slot-machine revenue

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — The Foxwoods Resort Casino is reporting a 10 percent decline in slot-machine revenue for October.

The $34.4 million it kept in slots revenue after paying out prizes is 10 percent less than the amount it kept in October 2017.

The Day of New London reports the decrease follows a 5 percent decline in September slots revenue.

Mohegan Sun has not yet reported figures for October but it had a decline of nearly 9 percent in September slots revenue.

Both casinos have been contending with increased competition from the MGM Springfield resort casino that opened in August across the state line in western Massachusetts.

Foxwoods is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

