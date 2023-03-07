FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham-based company is recalling over 80,000 office chairs over falling concerns.

TJX Companies is recalling the chairs sold at Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and HomeSense after several customers were injured testing them in store.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the back of the chair can break off while someone is seated.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)