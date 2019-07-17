Framingham daycare owner speaks out as dispensary plans to open next door

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A daycare owner is voicing her concerns over an incoming marijuana dispensary in Framingham.

Holly Rejouis has operated a small daycare from her home on Route 9 for almost 40 years.

She says she used to take the kids to the Papa Gino’s next door but now, that site will soon be a marijuana dispensary operated by Nova Farms.

“My concern right now is just making sure the environment will still stay like this, quiet, safe,” she said. “I mean we are close to Route 9 we have traffic and noise but I feel like the level is just going to be raised. But it is mostly the safety of the children.”

The company says they have cooperated with the town planning board and have worked hard to address any potential worries from neighbors.

“We did an extensive amount of community outreach meetings,” Blair Fish of Nova Farms said. “We really went above and beyond.”

Rejouis says this has done nothing to quell her concerns.

Fish said the company has already met with Rejouis and has agreed to construct a fence around her property to help block it off from the dispensary.

“We’ve had a good rapport with Holly,” he said. “She seemed excited about the fence and we feel like we are doing our part to make sure that there are no issues with our neighbors. That is key to us. We want to be where we are wanted.”

Fish said he is surprised that Rejouis seems to no longer be on board with the aforementioned plan.

“It is a little shocking to me that this is kind of taking a turn like it is right now.”

He says security will be tight and onsite consumption of the pot products will not be allowed.

Rejouis remains skeptical but knows she may have no choice but to wait and see.

“I have to hope that everybody is happy with what I have done here and that they will still come to me and we will still have the same fun and everybody will be as safe as they have always been here,” she said.

Nova Farms is scheduled to go back in front of the planning board for a final meeting later in the month.

