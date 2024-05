FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A local group, Mass Vest a Dog, donated bullet proof vests for Framingham police dogs.

The group works to equip several police departments in the state. They say the K-9s are a big part of the Town of Framingham.

