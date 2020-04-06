Framingham lab creates blood test for coronavirus antibodies

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham lab has developed a test that can help determine whether people have developed lifesaving antibodies after being exposed to the coronavirus, focusing on hospital workers as cases surge.

Patrick Noland, president of Boston Heart Diagnostics, said people are tested 14 days after they’ve been exposed. At that point, if they’re not showing symptoms they should have developed antibodies and built up immunity, and the test will pick that up, Noland said.

The lab will be able to run 5,000 tests a day and get 200 results an hour, and Noland said it’s focusing on hospital workers and first responders in New York and New England.

“Hospitals will be able to determine if critical components of their staff still infected or developed immunity,” Noland said.

