Maybe libraries should start organizing their books by colors instead of genres?

The Framingham Public Library pokes fun at a question they hear often by guests of their library searching for a book.

“I don’t remember the title, but the cover was red.”

The library tweeted out a photo of their red cover books display writing, “We think this display speaks for itself. Check out our latest red displays in Fiction and Large Print. Admit it, we’ve all asked this question at one point or another.”

We think this display speaks for itself. Check out our latest red displays in Fiction and Large Print. Admit it, we've all asked this question at one point our another. #cityofframingham #framinghampubliclibrary #red pic.twitter.com/2e99QPDvej — Framingham Library (@FramPub) February 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)