Framingham man accused of indecently assaulting 4-year-old girl at Ashland state park

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is facing criminal charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 4-year-old girl while she was swimming at a state park in Ashland on Thursday.

Aderlande Soares, 46, was arraigned on an indecent assault charge Friday in connection with an incident on the Fourth of July during which prosecutors say he told the little girl it would be OK to kiss him and grabbed her breast.

A woman at the beach says she saw the incident and alerted the girl’s mother.

Soares says he was telling the girl and others to stay within a roped swimming area and not venture outside of it because there are rocks in that area and that he did not touch anyone.

“No, no, no, never, I never, I never do this, I never. Are you believing me? I never, I’m not stupid,” Soares said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)