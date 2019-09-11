Framingham man arrested after allegedly ramming his car into a police cruiser

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man was placed under arrest after police said he rammed his car into a cruiser Wednesday.

Officers engaged in a high-speed pursuit with Jeffery F. Beale after he was caught running a red light around 1 p.m. followed him into a neighborhood near Cedar Street, according to police.

Officers searched the area for Beale before he allegedly drove off a lawn on Yankee Lane and rammed a cruiser.

Although the officer was uninjured, the cruiser sustained extensive front-end damage.

There was a short standoff before Beale eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered.

He is being held overnight and is due to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Thursday.

