Framingham man accused of raping a child in held on bail

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the rape of a child in Framingham was arraigned on Thursday and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Octavianano Boche, 48, was nabbed at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport by state troopers who were working with Customs and Border Protection on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers and officers developed information suggesting that Boche was preparing to board a flight to his homeland of Guatemala and authorities set up surveillance within a terminal.

Boche was arrested just before 7 p.m. for allegedly raping a boy who was known to him, officials said.

Boche has been living in the U.S. illegally and has been told to leave the country five times.

