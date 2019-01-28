Framingham man accused of trying to photograph girl in Burlington Mall fitting room

A Framingham man accused of trying to take pictures of two teen girls in a Burling Mall fitting room was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment on Friday, officials said.

Lucner Michel, 31, is facing one count of photographing intimate parts of a child in connection with a Jan. 24 incident at Forever 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement.

Officers responding to the incident spoke with two 16-year-old girls who said a man had just tried to use a cellphone to record one of them as they were getting undressed inside a private fitting room.

A review of mall surveillance cameras and witness statements led investigators to Michel.

As a condition of his release, Michel is ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and to stay away from the Burlington Mall. He is due back in court April 3.

