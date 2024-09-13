NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A demonstrator accused of shooting a man at a pro-Israel protest in Newton faced a judge Friday.

Scott Hayes, 47, of Framingham was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. After a morning of delays, Hayes appeared in court near 3 p.m. He had visible scratches on his arms and face.

Hayes had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and a judge set his cash bail at $5,000.

The shooting happened on Thursday near 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street.

Speaking at Newton Police Headquarters Thursday night, Ryan said a group of pro-Israel protesters had gathered in the area when they became involved in a confrontation with a man on the other side of the street.

Ryan said the man on the other side of the street stepped into the road multiple times. After both sides continued to exchange words, Ryan said the man “came very rapidly across the street” and tackled Hayes, who was part of the pro-Israel group. A scuffle ensued and Ryan said Hayes shot the man.

Ryan said Hayes legally possessed the gun he used in this incident.

The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Ryan, and was being treated for his injuries at a local hospital as of around 10:15 p.m.

Though officials did not publicly identify the man who was shot, prosecutors on Friday said they applied for a criminal complaint charging him in connection with the incident.

Ryan on Thursday said Hayes also charged with violation of a constitutional right causing injury. By the time of his arraignment, that charged appeared to have been dropped.

Crowd gathers early outside Newton District Court

Hours before Hayes’ arraignment, supporters and people interested in the case were already gathered outside Newton District Court.

By 12 p.m., the courtroom was full of people interested in seeing the proceedings.

“I do not think he should have been arrested and I think every minute that he’s in handcuffs or otherwise in custody is an injustice,” said David Sherman, who witnessed the shooting.

“All of a sudden, he was running at Scott, fists up in the air ready to fight and tackled him,” Sherman said, describing the moment the other man in this incident ran across Washington Street.

Sherman said he and several other people worked to pull the man off Hayes.

“It was after we managed to get the guy off of Scott that we saw there was a wound and started treating it,” he said.

Sources said the injured man was shot in the stomach.

Supporters of Hayes said the shooting was an instance of self defense.

“Even if you disagree with us, you don’t have the right to hurt us,” said one of Hayes’ friends, Aia Polansky.

Mayor urges community to ‘remain calm’

With questions still unanswered, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Ryan, and Newton Acting Police Chief George McMains on Thursday night emphasized the investigation was still in its early stages.

McMains asked anyone with video of the incident to share their video with investigators.

Fuller urged community members to “remain calm.”

“Let the Newton police do the work and get the facts straight,” she said.

ADL New England in a post on X early Friday morning said it was aware of the shooting.

“Reports that charges were immediately filed prior to completion of the investigation are concerning,” the ADL said.

“Protests should not subject anyone to violence,” the ADL continued. “We encourage Newton Police and the Middlesex District Attorney to conduct a thorough investigation of the entire incident.”

The ADL said it is “concerned about escalating tensions” and remains in contact with law enforcement and community officials.

US Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who served as a Newton city councilor before representing Newton in Congress, on Thursday night said “Violence in political discourse is never acceptable.”

“I appreciate the rapid response by law enforcement & EMTs to the scene and remain in contact with local officials,” Auchincloss said on X. “I look forward to a thorough investigation of this incident by [Newton police] & [District Attorney Ryan].”

A GoFundMe in support of Hayes had raised more than $124,000 by 3:15 p.m.

Hayes’ legal team said they expected him to post bail soon after his arraignment. Once he is released, Hayes will need to be fitted with a GPS monitor and abide by a series of restrictions, including a curfew.

Hayes will need to stay away from Newton and will be barred to possessing any weapons.

He is due back in court on Nov. 7.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)