WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is facing a slew of charges after crashing his vehicle into an unoccupied police cruiser on Route 9 in Westboro early Saturday morning.

Alexander Ramos-Felipe was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, driving without a license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failing to operate within marked lanes.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on Route 9 eastbound near 88 Turnpike Road around 2 a.m. when they saw a Honda sedan speeding toward them with no signs of slowing down, according to Westboro police.

The officer who saw the vehicle barreling toward the scene alerted the others and took them to safety.

The car continued down its path and slammed into the unoccupied cruiser, scattering debris across the roadway.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the crash, though no one was injured, said police.

No additional information was immediately available.

