FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is facing criminal charges in connection with his actions during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, officials announced Wednesday.

Thomas J. Method, 57, has been charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and several misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Prosecutors say Method traveled from his home in Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., and participated in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Video footage taken from that day depicts a man, allegedly later identified as Method, entering the U.S. Capitol building amongst a riotous crowd.

Law enforcement identified a video manifesto recorded on Jan. 5, 2021, where Method allegedly stated: “Hopefully the strength in numbers and this movement will get more Senators on board, and we can overthrow this . . . . I don’t care what happens as long as Trump maintains his presidency. I have a feeling it’s going to be mayhem, chaos, and pandemonium.”

