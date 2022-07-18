FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife at their home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

At about 10:30 p.m. on July 17, Framingham Police received a 911 call from a multi-family home on Taylor Street, who said they saw blood on the stairway to the third floor apartment. When police arrived, they found Neiriane Pereiera-Da Silva, 30, and her husband Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40, suffering from stab wounds. Neiriane Periera-Da Silva was transported to MetroWest Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, while her husband, the defendant, was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injureies.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva allegedly stabbed his wife three times before injuring himself with the knife. Her autopsy showed that she died as a result of “multiple sharp force injuries,” the DA said.

The arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

