FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection, when supporters of then-President Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying the results of the election Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

Thomas Method, 57, of Framingham, was arrested by special agents from the FBI’s Boston office and charged with a felony and several misdemeanors.

According to the Department of Justice, Method traveled from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 6 riots. Video from the day shows a man, according to authorities Method, entering the capitol building.

He is charged with one felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and misdemeanors including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

According to law enforcement, they were able to identify a video manifesto recorded the day before the riot in which Method allegedly states:

““Hopefully the strength in numbers and this movement will get more Senators on board, and we can overthrow this […]. I don’t care what happens as long as Trump maintains his presidency. I have a feeling it’s going to be mayhem, chaos, and pandemonium.””

Method is the thirty-sixth individual charged in connection with the insurrection from the FBI’s Boston office’s area of responsibility, which includes Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. More than 1,313 have been charged overall, representing nearly all 50 states. More than 469 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which are felony charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)