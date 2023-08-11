NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed into an occupied Norfolk police cruiser while driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday morning, official said.

Jamont Dubose, 43, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possessing an open alcohol containter in a motor vehicle, according to Norfolk Police Chief Timothy Heinz.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of North and Needham streets around 1:35 a.m. assisted in treated Dubose at the scene and having him taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Norfolk Police sergeant who was in the vehicle at the time was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest derails.