Authorities in Vermont have identified the victim of a deadly ATV crash as a 25-year-old man from Framingham.

The Chester Police Department said Ian Lahhoud was fatally injured on Saturday, Sept. 16, while visiting friends and operating an ATV in the area of Richardson Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said it was sometime before 6 p.m. when Lahhoud drove down a hill and attempted to turn when the ATV overturned and landed on him.

“Chester Firefighters, responding from their nearby home, were first on scene began lifesaving efforts,” Chester PD said in a news release. “Chester Ambulance personnel, additional Chester Fire personnel, and Chester PD units [arrived] a short time later. Lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No additional details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)