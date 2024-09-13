NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A demonstrator accused of shooting a man at a pro-Israel protest in Newton is set to face a judge Friday.

Scott Hayes, 47, of Framingham was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Hayes was expected to be arraigned in Newton District Court Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Thursday near 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street.

Speaking at Newton Police Headquarters, Ryan said a group of pro-Israel protesters had gathered in the area when they became involved in a confrontation with a man on the other side of the street.

Ryan said the man on the other side of the street stepped into the road multiple times. After both sides continued to exchange words, Ryan said the man “came very rapidly across the street” and tackled Hayes, who was part of the pro-Israel group. A scuffle ensued and Ryan said Hayes shot the man.

Ryan said Hayes legally possessed the gun he used in this incident.

The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Ryan, and was being treated for his injuries at a local hospital as of around 10:15 p.m. There was no update on his condition as of around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The shooting drew a significant police response and left Newton community members on edge.

With questions still unanswered, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Ryan, and Newton Acting Police Chief George McMains all emphasized the investigation was in its early stages.

McMains asked anyone with video of the incident to share their video with investigators.

Fuller, in the meantime, urged community members to “remain calm.”

“Let the Newton police do the work and get the facts straight,” she said.

While police continued to investigate, ADL New England in a post on X early Friday morning said it was aware of the shooting.

“Reports that charges were immediately filed prior to completion of the investigation are concerning,” the ADL said.

“Protests should not subject anyone to violence,” the ADL continued. “We encourage Newton Police and the Middlesex District Attorney to conduct a thorough investigation of the entire incident.”

The ADL said it is “concerned about escalating tensions” and remains in contact with law enforcement and community officials.

US Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who served as a Newton city councilor before representing Newton in Congress, on Thursday night said “Violence in political discourse is never acceptable.”

“I appreciate the rapid response by law enforcement & EMTs to the scene and remain in contact with local officials,” Auchincloss said on X. “I look forward to a thorough investigation of this incident by [Newton police] & [District Attorney Ryan].”

A GoFundMe in support of Hayes had raised more than $63,000 by 10:15 a.m.

Supporters of Hayes started gathering outside Newton District Court hours before his arraignment. By 10:30 a.m., several supporters were inside the courtroom.

