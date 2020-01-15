Framingham man to be arraigned in connection with fatal shootings of father, son

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is set to face a judge Wednesday in connection with the deaths of a father and son during a shooting that sent bullets flying into a neighboring building where a 4-year-old and a teenager were sleeping, officials said.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on charges including two counts of murder, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The Wades went to a parking lot in the area of Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle around 11:30 p.m. Friday to meet up with people known to them when Delgado-Torres, who was already at the lot with several others, pulled out a firearm and began shooting suddenly and without any conversation between the groups, Ryan said.

Manny Wade was transported to MetroWest Medical Center, where he subsequently died. James Wade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan says a parking lot adjacent to Beaver Terrace Circle is known for drug transactions and recently two sellers had vied for control of the spot.

James Wade’s mother Yolanda Ellison said the two were at the apartment complex to visit family and friends, adding that she doesn’t believe they knew the shooter.

“As a mom, I just want to roll up and crumble in a corner in a plastic bag,” Ellison said. “But I can’t, because I have to be there for my other two.”

During the shooting, a bullet also reportedly went through a storm door of a neighboring building, passing through an interior door before ricocheting off a stairway, and lodging in the wall of a room where a 4-year-old child and a teenager were sleeping.

Delgado-Torres was arrested Tuesday at a Marlborough hotel and the relationship between Delgado-Torres and the Wades remains under investigation, Ryan said.

A firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene.

Manny Wade’s sister, Gail Ritter, remembers the father and son being inseparable, adding that both had full-time jobs at universities in Boston, and neither were known to get into trouble.

“My nephew, he’s not a street thug. Just like you said, he worked hard. He’s scared of birds and butterflies,” Ritter said. “I’m baffled, I don’t understand.”

Ellison and Ritter said they are heartbroken, both for them and the shooter’s family.

“We all human, I can’t judge,” Ritter said, “but I feel sorry for his mother that she has to deal with it as we have to deal with it too.”

