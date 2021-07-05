FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man has won his second $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize — this time on a “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

Stephen Toto had previously won a $1 million prize in 2017 while playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Payout” game.  

Toto chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  

His winning ticket was purchased at the A-1 Gulf on Concord Street in Framingham.  The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

