Framingham officer struck, injured by car

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was struck and injured by a car in Framingham Sunday.

The veteran officer has been on the force for over 15 years and was working a detail when one vehicle struck another and pushed it into him, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered injuries to his leg. His condition is not known at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

