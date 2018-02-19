FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – The Framingham community is calling for change after a house party at an Airbnb got out of control. City officials are pushing for stricter restrictions on the rentals.

A police officer and three students were injured in a head-on collision nearly two weeks ago while the officer was responding to a rowdy house party.

The party was held at an Airbnb on Brook Street, and was attended by hundreds of students.

Pam Richardson, the city councilor representing the neighborhood, wants to explore if Airbnb should be licensed, inspected for safety and subject to the same kinds of rules and taxes hotels are.

Framingham’s mayor told 7News that when Airbnbs are misused, they can be problematic. She said she’s open to taking a look at setting up a task force or potential ordinance.

Airbnb’s Global Head of Trust and Risk Management, Nick Shapiro, released the following statement to 7News: “Our thoughts are with the brave officer who was injured, and we are reaching out to him to offer our support. What took place is unacceptable. We will work with the police on their investigation and fully cooperate to help ensure justice is served.”

