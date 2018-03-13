Framingham one of state’s hardest hit by snow

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - From shoveling to snowblowing to plowing, there’s been no shortage of snow and work in the Metro West.

Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped snow across the state, with reports putting Framingham at more than 20 inches of snow.

The totals left some wondering how to get it all moved out.

“I kind of wish I would have bought a snow blower,” said Chris Sebilian.

“This stuff is sticking to the snow blower it’s thickened up so much,” said neighbor John Bianci.

But it wasn’t just shovels and snow blowers having trouble. Plows also ran into issues as the snow kept piling up.

“It’s packable, it’s not fluffy stuff like they said,” said plow operator Jim Kender. “It’s heavy, I can’t even move these big piles.”

The snow caused crashes on the roadways. A truck overturned near Natick that blocked several lanes of traffic. In Wayland, a truck crashed on the Mass Pike.

Emergency crews asked drivers to stay off the roads tonight so that crews could spend the evening clearing roads.

And while some are enjoying the new winter wonderland, others…not so much.

“It’s kind of harsh,” said Adrielly Da Silva.

For more reactions from residents in and around the Metro West, check out the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)