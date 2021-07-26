WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is thanking members of the public who helped identify two suspects who were arrested for allegedly stealing an 8-month-old black lab puppy — who was returned to her owner Sunday during an emotional reunion at the police station.

A family on Redwing Road called the police Thursday to report that their beloved puppy, Ember, was missing from their front yard.

At first, Ember’s mom Illana Nissenbaum thought the dog had run away but says her gut told her it was worse.

“I thought it was kind of weird there was no collar. It was like someone had to unhook the latch,” she explained.

Over the next few days, officers went door-to-door, talking to residents and neighbors and collecting home surveillance video, which showed one vehicle in particular that had circled the family’s home prior to Ember’s disappearance and tracked the license plate to a home in Framingham where 40-year-old Manuel Sierra lives

WATCH: Puppy allegedly stolen in Wellesley returned to owner at police station after 2 suspects arrested

After surveilling the suspect’s home, police say they observed, in plain sight, Ember being let out into the yard from Sierra’s home.

“This is a great example of good police work but also the officers showing empathy toward this family that have a missing 8-month-old lab,” said Police Chief Jack Pilecki. “They didn’t stop and just take a report, they actually went door to door.”

Sierra and a 32-year-old woman whose name has not been released, have been charged with conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection with the theft.

Pilecki said when asked why they took the dog, the pair claimed one of them was sick and while driving home from the hospital and spotted Ember.

“They said if we had a dog we would feel much better. So they took the dog,” said the chief.

Nissenbaum said they could not be happier to have their pup back home.

“They are thrilled. We are so happy and the dog community at Centennial Park is ecstatic Everybody — we went there this morning — was like, ‘Oh, Ember!’ She was famous before because she’s very friendly and social. But now she’s got a name for herself,” said Nissenbaum “She’s back to her old self.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)