FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Framingham Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a recent bank robbery.

The department released photos of the suspect, described as a white male approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall. He is suspected of involvement in a bank robbery that took place Tuesday around 2:20 p.m.

He was wearing a black coat, gray hoodie, sunglasses and a gray beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham Police at 508-872-1212.

— Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) January 10, 2024

