Framingham police are searching for man accused of exposing himself to 2 hikers

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to two hikers Monday afternoon.

The women were walking through Nobscot Reservation around 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. when they say a Black man approached them, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build and spikey hair. The man is believed to be about 18 to 23-years old and was seen wearing a dark t-shirt, black shorts, sandals and white socks.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact officers at 508-872-1212.

